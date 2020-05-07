Diocese of Nashville announces gradual resumption of public Masses on May 18

The doors at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in the Old Town historic district of Albuquerque, New Mexico, remain closed Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is urging parishioners to stay home during Holy Week as state public health orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak limit gatherings and social contact. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, the Diocese of Nashville announced the public celebration of Mass will resume May 18.

Although that’s when parishes can start holding mass, the bishop said pastors can wait a few more weeks, if they feel it is needed.

According to the bishop, Catholics’ obligation to return to Mass on Sundays and Holy Days won’t start up again until June 30. The bishop wants parishioners to stay home if they have any underlying health conditions that could put them at risk. Also, he encourages people 65 and older to attend mass during the week instead of the weekends.

There will be several changes to Mass, including not shaking hands during the Sign of Peace and not drinking from the chalice during communion.

Priests are also encouraged to continue streaming mass online.

You can find more information about these changes by clicking here.