The Super Bowl gets more build up than any other championship in major pro sports because it is the only one that comes down to one game.

Some players do not win it, some never get to play it and the first line of every great players’ resume is how many Super Bowls they played in or won.

The Titans played in the Super Bowl 21 years ago so we set out to find out if the experience still lived up to a life long of buildup for the players and coaches who played in it.