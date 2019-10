DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was indicted by a Dickson Grand Jury for attempted aggravated child abuse.

According to the indictment, 24-year-old Hannah Erb was charged after being accused of trying to expose a young child to methamphetamine.

This allegedly happened back in July, but the indictment was just filed this month.

Erb is in jail on a $50,000 bond.