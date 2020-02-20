Dickson Police arrest man who tried to rob a bank with detective inside

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson man is facing federal charges after he reportedly tried to rob The Bank of Dickson main office on Highway 46 and Beasley Drive on Wednesday.

According to Dickson Police, 54-year-old Kary Harvey is charged with criminal attempt and is expected to face federal bank robbery charges. A Dickson Police Department detective was doing business at the bank when Harvey tried to rob it just after 2 p.m.

A bank loan officer told the detective that there was a suspicious customer at one of the teller windows. Harvey reported handed the teller a note saying “this is a robbery” and the teller gave him money from the drawer.

When the detective and the teller approached Harvey, he reportedly left the money and walked out of the bank at which time the teller announced that the doors be locked. The detective went outside and took the suspect into custody in the parking lot.

Harvey was unarmed and did not have a get-away vehicle as he had walked to the bank. He was booked into Dickson County Jail on $50,000 bond.