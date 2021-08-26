Dickson families struggle to return to normal following devastating floods

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The journey back to normalcy is long and hard for those who lost their livelihoods in Saturday’s flood. The impact spreads from Waverly to Dickson.

“This is a tedious, most hard part of it,” said David Faassen, who has lived in the same Dickson home for 36 years. “You can rip and sort and dig stuff out, but it’s taking time to wash things. And we’ll put them away in storage.”

This is the second time Faassen’s home has been hit by a flood. His home had to be rebuilt after the 2010 flood.

“They’ll total the house,” said Faassen. “The contents are not covered.”

Faassen says the house will have to be stripped down to its studs and rebuilt once again. He estimates the process will take about a year.

“Last time it happened, we were all a lot younger, so we did a lot of the work ourselves,” Faassen explained. “This time, we’ll probably have to contract most of it.”

Thankfully, Faassen says he’s had a lot of help from organizations, local churches, government, friends, and family.

“All you can do is count the blessings because your family and friends, strangers just start piling in,” said Faassen, while holding back tears.

About five miles down Highway 48, Greg Morgan says he and his family haven’t been so lucky.

“We don’t have no volunteers whatsoever, right now,” said Morgan, while bulldozing piles of destroyed household items.

He and is family of eight lost their homes and land.

“I probably lost three acres,” said Morgan. “Who’s gone pay for that?”

Morgan says he’d like to see Dickson get as much government and community assistance as Waverly.

“I understand Waverly got hit hard and lost some people and everything,” said Morgan. “But we’re a community too.”