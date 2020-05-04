Dickson Electric System hopes to restore all outages this week

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday storms caused power outages in Dickson County. Now, Dickson Electric System (DES) said they’re trying to get power on to customers sometime this week.

DES General Manager Darrell Gillespie said they’re hopeful to have all customers back on this week. He said they’re facing over 300 cases of trouble and each issue may take hours to repair and restore.

He released the following statement on their Facebook page:

