Dickson County Schools updates safety plans

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Dickson County Schools shared its updated school safety plans with News 2.

Every year districts across the state are required to update and review safety protocols as and conduct security assessments.

Dickson County Schools says their safety protocols utilize a combination of security cameras and radios. Director of Student Services Steve Sorrells says the radio system is crucial in case the electricity goes out.

“There might be a radio in each wing or each grade level, something to that effect, they divide them out how they need to. Again, it’s about communication when needed,” Sorrells said.

He added that the district’s camera system allows law enforcement to have direct access.

“Law enforcement can drive to any school parking lot in the district [and have] wireless access to our network and view any school, any camera, anywhere,” said Sorrells.