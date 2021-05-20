Dickson County Schools to consider summer, weekend tutoring to help overcome student learning loss

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As schools prepare to close for the summer, new research shows there is an uphill battle in preparing students for the fall.
The Tennessee Education Research Alliance did a deep dive into the student experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. They found a handful of major trends that range from a lack of student engagement to a dip in attendance and student enrollment.
“We know a lot of students lost some time in the classroom either to contact tracing or actually being sick,” said Danny Weeks, Director of Dickson County Schools.
That’s why Weeks said he and Dickson County School leaders are already looking at ways to help students beat learning loss.
“We do have personalized learning plans for our students, particularly those that have fallen behind a little bit,” Weeks explained. “They were specifically invited to attend our summer programming and it will be customized… [and] be designed to help them get back on grade level and maintain that grade level.”
Dickson County Schools is considering expanding their tutoring hours this summer.
“How many parents would be interested in coming to a Saturday tutoring session? Or Sunday afternoons?” Weeks asked. “We’re really thinking out of the box.”
News 2 also reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools about how they plan to tackle learning loss in the fall. They released the following statement:
“This summer, MNPS will be providing in-person learning programs to more than 15,000 students in our Promising Scholars experience. Looking towards the 2021-22 school year, the district will be adopting a new Literacy Reimagined framework to enhance the reading skills of our students, implementing districtwide interventions for those who need additional support, adopting high-dosage tutoring programs and numeracy coaching in many schools in order to accelerate learning progress. Over the summer, the district will be engaging stakeholders in how to leverage additional federal stimulus (ESSER 3.0) funding to further enhance and accelerate academic and social-emotional learning growth for our students. We have also recently launched a personalized student dashboard that families can use to track the progress of their students that are tied to focused outcomes designed to ensure every student is known.”— Sean Braisted