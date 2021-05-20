Dickson County Schools to consider summer, weekend tutoring to help overcome student learning loss

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As schools prepare to close for the summer, new research shows there is an uphill battle in preparing students for the fall.

The Tennessee Education Research Alliance did a deep dive into the student experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. They found a handful of major trends that range from a lack of student engagement to a dip in attendance and student enrollment.

“We know a lot of students lost some time in the classroom either to contact tracing or actually being sick,” said Danny Weeks, Director of Dickson County Schools.

That’s why Weeks said he and Dickson County School leaders are already looking at ways to help students beat learning loss.

“We do have personalized learning plans for our students, particularly those that have fallen behind a little bit,” Weeks explained. “They were specifically invited to attend our summer programming and it will be customized… [and] be designed to help them get back on grade level and maintain that grade level.”

Dickson County Schools is considering expanding their tutoring hours this summer.

“How many parents would be interested in coming to a Saturday tutoring session? Or Sunday afternoons?” Weeks asked. “We’re really thinking out of the box.”

News 2 also reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools about how they plan to tackle learning loss in the fall. They released the following statement: