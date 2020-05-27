Dickson County Schools details possible options for students to return in the fall

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Uncertain times have made back-to-school planning a priority for districts across Middle Tennessee, and the Dickson County school district has already put pen to paper with ideas.

“I’m trying to put myself in the shoes of a parent.” said Dickson County Schools Superintendent Danny Weeks.

The district has released a plan with four possible options, detailing how students could begin instructional learning this fall.

Weeks said the most ideal situation would be for all students and staff to be permitted on campuses at the same time.

“That’s our desire but certainly we’re not sure if we’re there yet, and we have to be planning for just the complete opposite scenario.”

The district has also developed two scenarios that include rotating schedules for students and staff.

According to the CDC, staggered scheduling is a strategy to minimize risks should districts opt for in-person learning.

“Some of the students might come to school a couple days a week and then they would be learning virtually from home the other couple days of school.” said Weeks.

The district’s fourth option would be complete virtual learning.

Weeks elaborated, “…where everyone might return to a virtual environment, if something were to regress…if we were to see area of high pockets of concern.”

The latest considerations from the CDC say virtual learning has the lowest risks.

If district has to move to virtual learning, Weeks said both students and teachers will be prepared.

“We’re going to be providing devices for the teachers that need it and then we’re doing the same thing for our students.”