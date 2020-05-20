Dickson County Schools create program for students without internet

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County Schools have been shut down since March due to COVID-19, leaving students to learn from home. But, for some students — learning online came with a challenge: no internet access.

“In some of our rural areas they just don’t have a provider that they can even get,” said Ben Lewis, coordinator of instructional technology for Dickson County Schools. “Through CARES Act money we have put out some community hot spots. So, at least students can go to certain locations in their community to get internet access.”

The district worked with community business partners to establish 7 hot spot locations. The goal is for students to use the assigned parking lots to do homework or download school material from their car.

Southeast Fire Emergency Vehicle Service Center is one of the local businesses partnering with Dickson Co. Schools to provide WiFi in their parking lot. A small device installed in their window provides internet for up to 60 devices.

“Here in White Bluff, there’s some places that they can’t get fast internet. It’s just not available,” said Thea Martin, office manager for Southeast Fire. “This is one of the ways that we could give back.”

The hot spots will be educationally filtered. See list of locations below.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE