

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson County woman is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing another woman over the weekend.

According to Dickson County Sheriff’s Investigators, it happened Saturday night on Pond Rail Road in Dickson County.

When deputies arrive, they found Cuornisha “Kenya” Northington behind the home. The 38-year-old was dead.

Dickson County murder suspect talks from jail

Dickson County murder suspect talks from jail

Dickson County murder suspect talks from jail

Witnesses on scene told investigators that the shooter is 41-year-old Lamisha Haynes.

Dickson City Police later located her and took her into custody.

From jail, Tuesday, the first degree murder suspect told News 2, she doesn’t remember much about the crime she is accused of.

CORDAN: I’m gonna ask you. Did you do it?

HAYNES: I don’t remember anything but waking up in jail.

CORDAN: What happened mam?

HAYNES: I don’t know.

CORDAN: When I tell you you are charged with first degree murder, what goes through your mind?

HAYNES: Pain, tears sorrow for my children.

CORDAN: Do you own a gun?

HAYNES: No

CORDAN: Do you remember shooting anyone?

HAYNES: No

CORDAN: Do you remember firing a gun?

HAYNES: No. I just remember waking up in jail. That’s all I remember, really.

The mother of five children, ages 21 to one-and-a-half, told News 2, she knows the victim, but they are not friends or even acquaintances. She says they have not met physically for many years. Haynes said she knew the victim through Facebook. When asked about a possible disagreement between the two women, Haynes told News 2, the victim had allegedly made some threats electronically.

CORDAN: When’s the last time you remember seeing her?

HAYNES: I have not physically seen her.

CORDAN: So you don’t remember seeing her?

HAYNES: I seen her on Facebook, but I haven’t physically seen her for years.

When Dickson city police arrested Haynes, they found drugs in her car.

CORDAN: Were you high or drunk?

HAYNES: I was high.

CORDAN: Using drugs?

HAYNES: Yeah, cocaine, crystal meth, a little bit of alcohol.

CORDAN: What did you think when you woke up ma’am?

HAYNES: I cried, broke down in tears. I have kids.

Michael Dotson lives next door to the crime scene and told News 2, he recognizes Haynes as being at the property Saturday night.

Dotson said, “I heard two pops. That’s about it. They was screaming you shot my mom. that’s about all I heard.”

When asked again if she remembers shooting the victim, Haynes said, “No, I don’t know. I can’t tell you if I did or I didn’t. all I can tell you is I don’t remember anything.”

Haynes is charged with first degree murder. Her bond is $500,000. Dickson Deputies confirm to News 2 that so far, a murder weapon has not been recovered.