Dickson County man facing charges in Texas murder case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — A Dickson County man is charged with an October 2020 murder that happened near Dallas, Texas.

Authorities say 40-year-old Darrin Lopez shot Jamie Faith outside his Oak Cliff, TX home on October 9. He also tied up Faith’s wife, Jennifer, and assaulted her before driving off in a black truck.

Upon further investigation, police discovered Lopez is an ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Faith and they may have been having an affair when Lopez allegedly shot Jamie.

On Monday, Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads said he got a call from Texas investigators about why there were in his jurisdiction.

“Dallas PD, along with a couple other state and federal agencies, notified us that they were conducting an investigation in Dickson County. That they were here to pick up an individual that they had a murder warrant on,” Eads said.

According to Eads, those investigators took Lopez into custody at a traffic stop on Center Avenue without incident.

An affidavit states after searching her phone, investigators found 14,363 calls and text messages exchanged between Jennifer Faith and Lopez from September to October, 2020. Which is both before and after the attack.

Via text, Jennifer said her relationship with Lopez was a “full blown emotional affair” and that Lopez had a “five-year plan of how they would be together.”

Lopez is being held in the Dickson County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. He declined doing a jailhouse interview with News 2 on Wednesday.

Sheriff Eads says Lopez will have an extradition hearing in Dickson County in the next ten days.