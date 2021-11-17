Dickson County Help Center needs donations ahead of the holidays

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the holidays approach, Dickson County Help Center is reaching out to the community for help. Donations and volunteers are needed over the next few weeks.

Renee Boehm, the Executive Director, says finding certain goods is challenging this year in part due to supply chain issues.

“Well, right now we’re needing the help from the community to buy turkeys. We’re looking for 10 to 12-pound turkeys. We’re in need of cranberry sauce, Jiffy Mix, and things like that. And if you buy it in smaller quantities, you can bring it here and drop it off. And that will help us make that need,” Boehm said.

They plan to serve a lot of families this year and are hoping to have what they need by Monday.

“We are gearing up to help 1200 families beginning Monday of next week with a Thanksgiving turkey and the fixings to go right along with it,” said Boehm.

Boehm is also hoping to get a few more volunteers in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We are in need of volunteers to help us next week as we prepare to hand out these Thanksgiving bags that we’ll be doing at the Dickson County Family YMCA. And we’re looking for volunteers to help us organize our Christmas store. So if you would like to help with that, you can stop by and see us or give us a call and we’ll get your information,” Boehm said.

For those who cannot give in person, Dickson County Help Center also accepts monetary donations through its website.