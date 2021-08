DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Emergency Management Agency officials say they’re on the scene of an explosion.

EMA Director Rob Fisher told News 2 this happened at a gas station on 46 S. Crews were installing a new fuel tank at the time. One person was hurt in the incident.

Officials say to avoid the area of 46 S at 2 Mile Road.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue following this for updates.