Dickson County deputy vehicle hit on I-40 East

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson County deputy vehicle was hit on I-40 East Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, two deputies were sitting stationary, blocking a lane of travel with their emergency equipment activated at the time they were struck from behind.

Both deputies were outside of their vehicles and were not injured. The driver that hit them was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Deputies released the following message, “Please, when you see emergency vehicles on the roadway, slow down and move over. This is the second time this week that a police vehicle has been struck on Interstate 40 while parked with emergency equipment activated.”

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this story for developments.