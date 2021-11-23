Dickson County couple facing child sex abuse charges arrested in Arkansas

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office announced two people facing child sexual abuse charges have been arrested.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Justin Reid and Echo Guthrie were taken into custody. The investigation led officials to Jackson, Tennessee, and eventually to Cross County, Arkansas.

At the end of October, the sheriff’s office announced they were looking for the couple roughly two weeks after an indictment for several charges, including child sex abuse. A Grand Jury returned indictments on October 12.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding the suspects after officials believed they were evading arrest.