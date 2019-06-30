Dickson Co. first responders raise money for Nashville EMT injured in April crash

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County emergency responders dedicated their Saturday to helping one of their own.
Brannon Wilkerson, known as “Coco”, has a long road to recovery after a car accident in April.
Coco is a current metro EMT for the Nashville Fire Department. He’s served in many roles as a first responder across Middle Tennessee.
A poker run, softball tourney, corn hole competition, live music, and silent auction helped raise money for medical bills and long-term care while he is off the job.
Coco was able to be on hand for the event.
