(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods said its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

The company said on Monday it would follow in the footsteps of some other retailers, such as Target and Walmart….As the coronavirus pandemic forces major retailers to alter their upcoming holiday shopping plans.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will continue to give its employees a 15-percent pay bump through the end of the year.

