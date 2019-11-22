Devin Bond to be laid to rest this weekend in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Rutherford County teenager who was missing for more than two years will be laid to rest this weekend.

Rutherford County deputies found Devin Bond’s remains last week while searching for him in the Barfield area.

A friend told investigators the 16-year-old had previously talked about depression and suicide.

Deputies do not believe any foul play occurred.

His visitation will be Saturday in Murfreesboro at Fellowship Bible Church. It will begin at 11 a.m. and be followed by a memorial service.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for complete coverage of Devin Bond’s disappearance.