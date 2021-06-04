Developers break ground on 775 acre mixed-use development dubbed ‘new gateway to Spring Hill’

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s now one of the largest development projects in Middle Tennessee.

June Lake is a massive, 775-acre mixed-use project developers say will be in construction for the next 20 years.

“You’re going to know you enter June Lake when you make that turn or make that exit off I-65, it will be distinct, and you’ll know it’s there,” Don Alexander, Jr. said, the Southeast Venture Project Manager for June Lake.

The project area sits on the northeast corner of Spring Hill, entirely in Williamson County, adjacent to I-65.

Alexander says it’s a high-density commercial district Spring Hill has never seen, but it’s certainty needed for the city’s growth.

The first phase of the project includes developing the infrastructure necessary to support a highly anticipated commercial district, as well as the construction of 400 homes and an amenity center by Signature Homes.

Construction of the homes and amenity center is scheduled to begin in April 2022, with initial infrastructure construction starting this summer.

“This is smart growth,” Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said. “A well thought out plan, I’m very excited to be part of it. My main platform for the campaign was to change the trajectory of the way the city was growing and June Lake fits the parameters and expectations of what I envisioned our city to be.”

Once completed, the development will include over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, 400 hotel rooms, 100 acres of community green space, and a brand new interchange off I-65.

Construction was awarded to a contract from TDOT earlier this year. The interchange and the connection from Buckner Lane to Lewisburg Pike, to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion, is scheduled to open in May of 2023.

“Spring hill has seen significant growth in the last 20-30 years,” Alexander said. “A lot of that was manufactured by General Motors huge investment in Spring Hill and it being a great place to live. It’s a commutable city into Cool Springs, Nashville and what that means is everybody is leaving during the day and spending their money elsewhere.

City leaders say the new development is a huge step for the city and vital to keeping Spring Hill’s money in Spring Hill.

“It’s going to be a special place,” Alexander said.