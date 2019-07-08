Detention hearing set for teen suspected in Ofc. Anderson’s death

A detention hearing has been set for the teen suspected in the death of Metro Police Officer John Anderson.

Jayona Brown will be in court on August 22.

Officer Anderson was then driving outbound on Woodland Street to help another officer respond to a report of a pedestrian on nearby Interstate 24.

Metro police reported Anderson’s cruiser was hit “very, very hard” by the Ford Fusion on its driver’s side at the intersection of Woodland Street and Interstate Drive.

Brown sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. An 18-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Anderson’s cruiser was spun around in the intersection, where it came to rest against a utility pole and caught fire, according to Aaron.

Officials specified Officer Anderson had a flashing yellow light at the intersection while 17-year-old Brown had a flashing red light.

Brown was released from the hospital and is now charged with reckless endangerment, felony evading, driving on a suspended license and vehicular homicide. She will also be charged with aggravated assault for the injury to her passenger and curfew violations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

RELATED COVERAGE: