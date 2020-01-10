Detectives working to identify gunman who robbed 8th Avenue South Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman who robbed the Mapco located on 1909 8th Avenue South at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the man entered the store, displayed a handgun in his waistband to both clerks, and then took packages of Newport cigarettes from a display case. He fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He wore a white hat, gray jacket with Old Navy written on the front, black pants, and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.