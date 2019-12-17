Detectives work to find long-time missing person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a long time missing person.

They’re looking for 28-year old Sedrick Crenshaw.

He has not been seen nor heard from since July.

They say Crenshaw left his home on Atkins Drive in Antioch on foot on the evening of July 6th.

He was planning to walk about ten miles to meet his girlfriend at Mapco in the 2800 block of Smith Springs Road.

Crenshaw’s roommate says he had been drinking alcohol and never arrive at Mapco.

Crenshaw has not been heard from since that time.

There has been no activity on his phone or social media.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective Adam Weeks at 615-880-2928.

