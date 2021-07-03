Detectives search for missing 76-year-old woman with dementia in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro police are currently searching for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia and medical issues.

According to a release, Melba Dunham was reported missing by her son at 3:45 a.m.

Her son reported that he last saw Dunham Monday night at their home in the 3800 block of Percy Priest Drive. She does not have access to a car or cell phone service.

Dunham has shoulder-length grey hair and gold capped teeth.

Anyone seeing Dunham is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.