Detectives search for missing 76-year-old woman with dementia in Nashville

Courtesy MPD: 76-year-old Melba Dunham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with Metro police are currently searching for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia and medical issues.

According to a release, Melba Dunham was reported missing by her son at 3:45 a.m.

Her son reported that he last saw Dunham Monday night at their home in the 3800 block of Percy Priest Drive. She does not have access to a car or cell phone service.

Dunham has shoulder-length grey hair and gold capped teeth.

Anyone seeing Dunham is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600

