Detectives search for man with eye tattoo accused of stealing chainsaw, weedeater from Murfreesboro store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives in Murfreesboro are searching for a man accused of stealing a chainsaw and weedeater from a home improvement store.

According to a release from police, it happened on June 30 at the Old Fort Parkway Home Depot.

Investigators said the man placed a Ryobi Chainsaw and Ryobi Weedeater into a shopping cart and left the business without paying. The equipment is valued at more than $300. The suspect has a tattoo below his right eye and tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Det. Gorham 629-201-5507.