Detectives search for man wanted for questioning after attempted kidnapping of Vanderbilt student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sex Crimes detectives with Metro police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after a female Vanderbilt student was grabbed from behind earlier this month.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on April 3 on Grand Avenue near 19th Avenue South.

According to a release from Metro police, detectives are now trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in relation to the incident.

Investigators said the victim was walking east on Grand Avenue when the suspect began calling out to her and asking to talk to her. She continued walking. The man then reportedly ran up to her, wrapped his arms around her, and lifted her into the air. She got free of his grasp, ran away and called police.

Courtesy metro police, man wanted for questioning in assault of Vanderbilt student

After searching the area, detectives located surveillance video of the man wanted for questioning. Police said he is tall with a thin build and appears to be in his 20s. He was wearing a dark t-shirt which appears to have a Chicago Blackhawks logo on the front.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.