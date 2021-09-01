Detectives search for car burglary suspect captured on camera in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are searching for a car burglary suspect captured on camera in Franklin.

According to a release from police, the incident happened on August 27 around 1:53 a.m. in the Westhaven Subdivision.

Police say a purse with cash was stolen from the unlocked vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway. The suspect was caught on a Ring camera.

Those who live in the area are asked to check their home surveillance systems for anything that may help identify the suspect.

Franklin police urge residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables from parked vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

