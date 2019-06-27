Detectives need help solving 68-year-old Rutherford County man’s homicide

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are asking for help solving the homicide of a 68-year-old Rutherford County man.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Barber’s body was found at his home on Walnut Grove Road Wednesday night.

Detective Lt. Todd Sparks said Barber sold SEC memorabilia and was “very involved in area sports.”

Anyone with information about Barber’s death is urged to leave a message for Det. Steve Brown at 615-904-3052, Det. Ryan Huggins at 615-904-3032 or 615-898-7770.

Additional information was not immediately known.