Detective fired following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Louisville Metro police chief issued a letter Tuesday evening announcing Detective Brett Hankinson has been fired.

This follows the shooting death of Breonna Taylor following a no-knock warrant on March 13. The warrant was part of a drug investigation, however, no drugs were ever found in her apartment.

The letter from Chief Robert Schroeder alleges Hankinson displayed an “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment. It goes onto say those 10 rounds were blindly fired into the apartment. Those rounds were fired into a patio door and window, which prevented the officer from knowing whether or not someone was behind it.

Finally, the letter says some of these rounds actually made it into the apartment next to Taylor’s, endangering the lives of three others.

The other two officers from the scene are still on administrative leave.

Detective Hankinson now has 10 days to appeal this termination in writing to the police board.