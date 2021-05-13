Despite new CDC guidance, officials say Nashville not ready to lift mask requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated guidance that allows fully-vaccinated individuals to stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors.

Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that while they are encouraged by the recently updated guidance and “further emphasizing the importance of widespread COVID-19 vaccination,” they say that Nashville isn’t ready to lift its mask requirements just yet.

“With less than half of Davidson County residents vaccinated, and Tennessee lagging the national average among people that are fully vaccinated, dropping of mask requirements at this time in high-risk settings is not feasible,” said a health department spokesperson in a statement.

The health department tells News 2 that with 12 to 15-year-old children now being allowed to get vaccinated, extending the existing mask requirements will allow them time to get the vaccine.

“We look forward to a time when more of our county’s population is vaccinated, allowing mask requirements to be safety dropped altogether in public settings,” said the health department spokesperson.

Metro Public Health Department said they will continue to assess the situation of masks indoors as the city continues reopening over the coming weeks.