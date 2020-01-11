Deputy honored after rescue in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County deputy who saved a woman from rising flood waters was honored Friday night.

Deputy Elijah Kelly received the award after saving a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle while flood waters rose. Kelly has been with the department for 5 and a half years now.

The deputy was given a plaque by the Toyota of Cool Springs and a donation of $150 will be made to the Warrior Dog Foundation in Texas. It is a retirement and rehab center for retired warrior K-9’s.