Deputies respond after Montgomery County school buses get stuck in flood water

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says two buses got stuck in flood water Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded Monday around 3:30 p.m. to the report of school buses stuck in floodwater two separate times.

According to a spokesperson for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, one bus had one elementary student on board, the other did not have students on it.

The spokesperson says the student’s parent was contacted and picked up the child from the bus.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

