LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Larry Ronald Martin, 53 years old.

Martin has several warrants for his arrest including failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

If you have any information on Larry Ronald Martin’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at

270-726-2244 or Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.