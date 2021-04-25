Deputies locate carjacking suspect in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Montgomery County located a carjacking suspect Sunday morning.

Authorities spent Saturday searching for 34-year-old Dustin Williams who is accused of stealing a vehicle around 8:15 a.m. on Hinton Road.

The victims told deputies the suspect was a man wearing a mask and dark-colored hoodie at the time of the crime.

The vehicle, described as a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 6K40P4, has since been located near in the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Based on reports, Williams was also seen in the area of Sango Road and Highway 41A south in a 1996 green Chevrolet Camaro.

On Sunday morning, authorities told News 2 the Camaro was also located.

Williams is now in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault and carjacking. His bond is currently set for $125,000.