Deputies: ‘Live’ hand grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop

(CNN) – Sheriff’s deputies in DeSoto County, Florida, say they discovered a cache of weapons during a traffic stop Saturday, including an apparent “live” hand grenade.

A narcotics unit was conducting a traffic stop when the weapons were discovered, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A M67 grenade with the pin in place was found in the car. Driver Donald Reid, Jr. told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was “live,” the post said.

The bomb squad from neighboring Sarasota County responded to help remove and destroy the grenade, the sheriff’s office said.

Reid was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the post.

