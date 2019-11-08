Deputies help disabled veteran get to doctor’s appointment

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WKRN/WHNT) —Deputies in Alabama went the literal extra mile to help out a disabled veteran.

Law enforcement agencies worked together to help get the man in need of assistance from Jasper to Huntsville.

A Walker County Deputy spotted the man in the photo walking down the side of the road with his oxygen tank on Wednesday, according to the post. The deputy stopped him to ask where he was headed and the man told him that he was walking or hitchhiking to Huntsville for a doctor’s appointment at the VA office.

The man is a Disabled American Veteran from the Gulf War. The man told the deputy that he could not miss the appointment so he decided to start walking because he doesn’t have transportation.

The kind deputy picked up the man and took him to the Cullman County Line where deputies from Cullman, Morgan and Madison County continued to transport the man to the VA.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo and added that after the man stayed overnight in Huntsville, they all met up again to help return him home.

Jasper is about an hour and a half drive from Huntsville. It would take an average person 30 hours to walk that distance.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the veteran to see how he would like to handle the outpouring of support that has since been offered.