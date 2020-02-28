Deputies following up on tip near lake related to Evelyn Boswell search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are following up on a tip related to Evelyn Boswell near Boone Lake on Friday morning.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are following up on a tip at a trailer park of Sugar Hollow Road and Buffalo Road near Boone Lake.

WKRN’s sister-station News Channel 11 viewers reported seeing a search underway at a trailer park in the area.

Online property tax records for Sullivan County list that the trailer park, Lakeshore RV Park on Buffalo Road, is owned by Tommy Boswell Jr.

Tommy Boswell Jr. is the brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother.

Tommy Boswell Jr. is the brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn's mother.





