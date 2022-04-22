JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed burglary suspect has been arrested thanks to help from the public.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Scylor Holliman, 23, was arrested in relation to the armed burglaries this past weekend in the Coopertown, Greenbrier and Joelton areas.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a home on White’s Creek Pike in Joelton with assistance from the Metro Nashville Police Department. Holliman was arrested at the home and authorities recovered evidence linking him to several of the burglary cases.

Additionally, deputies were able to identify the other suspects involved and are working to obtain charges.

Holliman is currently being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility. He has been charged with three counts of burglary, one county of theft of property over $10,000 and two counts of theft of property over $1,000. Additional charges are pending within Robertson County and other surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

“Thank you to the public for your assistance in providing additional information in these cases. We are

always grateful to have an amazing and supportive community that we work so well with. Your

assistance contributed greatly to our Deputies being able to quickly identify all the suspects, make an

arrest, and solve numerous burglary cases for Robertson County and surrounding counties,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said.