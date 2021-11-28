Depleted Titans face New England

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) is brought down by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (8-3) hit New England (7-4) Sunday without their top three offensive weapons.

Saturday, wide receiver AJ Brown joined Julio Jones and Derrick Henry on injured reserve with a chest injury he suffered against Houston.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces a massive challenge taking on one of the NFL’s top defenses with reserve players, some of who just signed with the Titans this week.

Patriots Defensive Rankings-

Points per game- 16.1 (1)

Yards per game- 313.2 (3)

Rushing yards per game- 101.7 (8)

Passing yards per game- 211.5 (6)

Interceptions 18 (1)

The Patriots’ defense is led by Matthew Judon and his 10.5 sacks. The Titans have struggled to protect Tannehill who has been sacked a whopping 31 times this season.

Tannehill also leads the NFL with 12 interceptions. That statistic is alarming as he prepares to face a Patriots defense that leads the NFL with 18 interceptions this season.

Who Tannehill throw is the big question of this game. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and rookie Dez Fitzpatrick were the last three healthy receivers on the roster. The Titans added veteran Golden Tate Tuesday which could elevate Austin Mack or Cody Hollister from the practice squad.

The Titans running back situation is just as grim with Henry on injured reserve, Jeremy McNichols out with a concussion and Adrian Peterson waived on Tuesday.

The load will fall on journeyman D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard who was signed Tuesday after a strong performance against Houston after being called from the practice squad.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been at his best when the odds are at their worst. He has led the Titans to 18 upset victories and they are a whopping 7 point underdog heading into this showdown in Foxboro.