Department of Correction’s Operation Blackout yields arrests of sex offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Halloween night, probation and parole officers from Tennessee’s Department of Correction went door to door looking for sex offenders breaking the law.

News 2 got to ride-along for ‘Operation Blackout.’

Since October 21, as part of the operation, probation and parole officers have visited sex offenders across the entire state.

On Halloween night in Nashville, 102 high-priority sex offenders, linked to crimes against children got an additional visit. High-priority offenders statewide were also re-visited.

According to the Department, offenders are not allowed to have Halloween decorations or participate in holiday festivities. That includes passing out candy. On Halloween night, offenders must be home by 6 p.m. with porch lights off.

If offenders violate this, “They are sanctioned accordingly and warrants if need be,” said Martin Higginbotham with TDOC.

Higginbotham added that the Department’s protocol has led to good compliance rates.

“We’ve ranged anywhere from 96 to 97 percent compliance with our offender base.”

As of Thursday night, the number of arrests and violations were still being finalized, but in a press release the Department said, “The state-wide Operation Blackout Pre-Halloween checks yielded 12 arrests. In Nashville, there was one arrest for refusal to search. On Halloween night, there was at least one violation in Clarksville for contact with a minor.”

As of 9 p.m. CST, 77% of the statewide checks have been completed. Officers will continue checks throughout the night. Final numbers will be shared later this week.