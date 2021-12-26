Waking up to areas of dense fog this morning with temperatures in the 50s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a few counties. Use caution when driving.

The front returns northward as a warm front later today with highs in the mid to upper 60s, setting the stage for more 70-degree weather to start the upcoming week. Winds pick up and gust upward of 20mph overnight keeping temperatures in the 60s.

There will be a few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’re looking at showers and a few storms in the mix. It is too early to tell if any of those storms might become strong or severe. We’ll monitor the situation.

Early indications are that we will cool down a little bit for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s. Not exactly Old Man Winter!