Demolition begins at historic Cahal Market in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Demolition has begun at an East Nashville market that has served the community for generations and was also the site of a deadly shooting more than a decade ago.

In 2007, 70-year-old Classie Wilson was shot and killed while running the Cahal Market. Fourteen-year-old Rodzell Mason confessed to the shooting and was taken into custody at his middle school.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Wallicia Smith)

On Monday, the market was brought down by a demolition crew but the Wilson family has vowed to build something new to continue the family legacy and tribute to “Mama” Wilson.

“She was the heartbeat of the store and the community and everybody in this neighborhood in East Nashville and Inglewood loved her very, very much. For us, this is bittersweet. We feel like in 2021, now that I’m the only one left, I still have a vision for this property. I still want to put something here that’s going to be an asset for the community,” explained Wilson’s daughter, Wallicia Smith.

Mason was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the deadly shooting.

The Cahal Market was in business from 1979 to 2016.