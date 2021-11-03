Democrats urge Gov. Lee to veto 4 ‘egregious’ special secession bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two dozen lawmakers are joining hands to insist that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee veto what they’re calling the most ‘egregious anti-public health bills’ that has been passed by Republicans.

The bills in question were passed by Republicans at the most recent Tennessee General Assembly where Republican lawmakers passed a series of bills overnight that placed limitations on COVID-19 mandates and health measures.

Democratic lawmakers are asking Governor Lee to veto four bills in total:

Senate Bill 9014– Includes government mandates that target mask and vaccine requirements

Senate Bill 9008– Announces plans that Nashville’s district attorney would no longer commit time and resources to prosecuting simple possession marijuana charges

House Bill 9072– County parties can call for a primary election in school board races

House Bill 9076– Grants governor, county mayors and commissioner of health authority to issue orders relative to health of residents and businesses for purposes of COVID-19

In a letter addressed to the governor the democrats state,

“Governor, we should be a state that respects the role and authority of local governments and a state that promotes public health and protects the rights of those saving lives,” said democratic lawmakers.

All bills were transmitted to the governor for action on Oct.1.