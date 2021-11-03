Democrats urge Gov. Lee to veto 4 ‘egregious’ special secession bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two dozen lawmakers are joining hands to insist that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee veto what they’re calling the most ‘egregious anti-public health bills’ that has been passed by Republicans.
The bills in question were passed by Republicans at the most recent Tennessee General Assembly where Republican lawmakers passed a series of bills overnight that placed limitations on COVID-19 mandates and health measures.
Democratic lawmakers are asking Governor Lee to veto four bills in total:
- Senate Bill 9014– Includes government mandates that target mask and vaccine requirements
- Senate Bill 9008– Announces plans that Nashville’s district attorney would no longer commit time and resources to prosecuting simple possession marijuana charges
- House Bill 9072– County parties can call for a primary election in school board races
- House Bill 9076– Grants governor, county mayors and commissioner of health authority to issue orders relative to health of residents and businesses for purposes of COVID-19
In a letter addressed to the governor the democrats state,
“Governor, we should be a state that respects the role and authority of local governments and a state that promotes public health and protects the rights of those saving lives,” said democratic lawmakers.
All bills were transmitted to the governor for action on Oct.1.