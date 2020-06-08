Democrats push sweeping police reform measures

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congressional Democrats unveiled their plans Monday for sweeping police reform in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis officer.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 includes a number of proposals that make it easier to track and prosecute police misconduct and demilitarize departments across the country.

It should come to the House floor for a vote in the next few weeks, but it’s likely to encounter Republican opposition in the House, the Senate and at the White House.

“Now is the time for us to hear the cries of ordinary Americans of all races,” said Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL.

The nationwide protests against Floyd’s killing and other acts of police brutality remind Sewell of the civil rights movement and like then, she believes Congress is ready to pass real reform.

“Changing the practices and the culture of police departments across this nation,” Sewell said. “Americans are crying out for that.”

The legislation would ban choke holds and certain no-knock warrants, require greater use of body and dashboard cameras, and make lynching a federal hate crime.

The bill also provides incentive for the use of independent prosecutors in deadly force cases, establishes a national registry to track police misconduct and lowers legal standards to pursue police misconduct.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN, worked on several of the measures, including a limit to qualified immunity, which currently shields officers from lawsuits over their misconduct.

“You don’t have to have the same exact set of facts and the same standard of proof as you have to have now,” Cohen said. “It’ll make it easier for citizens to get relief in a 1983 civil rights action in a federal court.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during Monday’s briefing that President Trump has not seen the bill but referred to Attorney General Bill Barr’s concerns over limiting legal protections for law enforcement officers.

“He said, ‘I don’t think we need to reduce immunity to go after the bad cops because that would result certainly in police pulling back, which is not advisable,’” McEnany said.

McEnany said the president considers that issue a “non-starter” and is appalled by efforts to defund police departments around the country.

When asked about these efforts, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass said their legislation does not include new money for police, but it does create a grant for communities to “reinvent what policing looks like.”

The bill gets its first test Wednesday in a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Leadership plans to send it to the Senate before the end of the month.

You can read the full bill here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.