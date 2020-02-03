Demi Lovato opens the Super Bowl with the National Anthem

Demi Lovato smiles after performing the national anthem before before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s time for football, and Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pregame introductions, with the 49ers coming out first and then the Chiefs — with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes play host to Florida State.



Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors presented by the NFL on Saturday night.

The 49ers won the coin toss by calling “tails,” which might be a good omen for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners all lost the pregame coin flip.