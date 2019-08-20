Delayed 911 response at Deals Auto Sales sparks concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Three hours is how long it took Metro police to show up after a number of 911 calls over the weekend, according to a Madison business.

Deals Auto Sales on Gallatin Pike is equipped with 17 cameras so the interaction over the weekend where employees felt that their life was in jeopardy was all caught on camera, as were their calls for help.

“This was 911 and I requested it as a life-threatening emergency,” Manager Fardin Barghi told News 2.

Saturday afternoon, Barghi said an upset customer and two of his friends came inside their family-owned business and demanded a refund.

“The guy came in here very angry and wanted his money back. We told him we have to go through a process.”

It didn’t take long for the situation to escalate, according to Barghi, with the customer yelling demands and threatening their lives.

“’Give me my money! I’m going to smack you! I’m going to get behind this table! I’m not scared of you guys!’” Barghi said.

In the video, you can see his uncle behind the desk as Barghi tries to calm down the customer.

“It looked like he was going to kill him, he was at his max point.”

That’s when he called 911.

“I actually called the police in front of him and he was screaming at the police saying “F” the police.”

It was a conversation Barghi said the operator could hear, but that one call wasn’t enough.

“He said, ‘Are you in fear of your life?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I am. I need an officer here as soon as possible because the situation here is getting out of hand.’ He said we are going to send someone as soon as possible, I said ok. I called back 10 minutes later, ‘Hey, you guys coming?’ ‘Yeah, you just called us not too long ago.’ ‘Ok, this is an emergency I just want to let you guys know.’ ‘OK, he’s coming,’ and then they didn’t even call back to say they aren’t going to make it.”

Barghi said he called three times and that his father called as well and that the men spent an hour in their business intimidating them.

“We were very scared. We were like this guy, you know, is going to do something right now and we can’t do anything about it there are no cops.”

It wasn’t until Barghi was locking up his business Saturday night, three hours after the 911 calls that he said police showed up.

“The police officer showed up and he was very apologetic, and he said I’m so sorry we are just understaffed.”

Metro police told News 2 that the sergeant on duty made the decision to divert the responding officers to a multi-injury crash.

They denied our request for copies of the 911 calls, saying it is an open investigation.

They also told News 2 they are 121 officers down from their full authorized strength, but that there are nearly 100 recruits in the pipeline with 40 set to graduate next week.

Deals Auto Sales are stepping up security even more now.