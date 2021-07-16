Delaware sex offender fugitive arrested in Mt. Juliet with stolen Ashland City van

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon at a gas station when Mt. Juliet Police were alerted on a stolen van out of Ashland City.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the 2008 Chevrolet van was reported stolen on May 13. Officers intercepted the van near the I-40 interchange.

Moments ago, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ‘08 Chevy van, stolen from Ashland City on 5/13. Officers intercepted the van near the I-40 interchange. An adult male, a wanted fugitive for a sex offender registry violation out of Delaware, was arrested. pic.twitter.com/aus19Cytma — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 16, 2021

The man behind the wheel is a wanted fugitive on a sex offender registry violation out of Delaware.

No additional details were immediately provided by Mt. Juliet Police.