Delanie Walker says adding Lewan won’t fix Titans offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marcus Mariota has been sacked more times than any other quarterback through the first three weeks of the season.

Luckily, help is on the way.

The Titans Week 4 match up against the Atlanta Falcons will be the last game they play without the suspended Taylor Lewan.

The Pro Bowl left tackle was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the leagues policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Can one player completely fix the Titans offensive line woes? Delanie Walker says, “no.”

“I don’t think one guy is going to make a difference,” Walker said. “I love Taylor to death and I think he’s one of the best tackles in the game, but is that going to make a difference when he comes back? I don’t think one person can fix a game. It’s going to take all 11. So if all 11 are out there doing their job then that’s what’s going to fix it.”

Lewan is officially allowed back in the Titans facility Monday, September 30th to prepare for his first game back against the Buffalo Bills that Sunday.