DeKalb County man arrested in rape of a child

DeKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Smithville man on charges of raping a child.

On March 29, a grand jury in DeKalb County indicted 45-year-old David Wayne Nichols with two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

TBI agents began investigating the incident that occurred in Smithville earlier this month and gathered information that Nichols was responsible for sexually assaulting the victim.

Additional details about the case were not provided. Nichols was booked into DeKalb County Jail on Thursday and is being held there without bond.