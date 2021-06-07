‘Definitely scared’: South Nashville neighbors shaken after man found dead inside car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in a South Nashville apartment complex woke up to yellow tape and a parking lot lined with Metro Police homicide investigators Monday morning.

“Definitely scared,” said Talia Bostic, who is visiting from San Diego and staying in a vacation rental in the apartment complex.

Metro Police responded to the call of a body found in a car at the City Side Flats on Lebanon Pike. Investigators said a man was shot to death and found in the driver’s seat.

“It was like a TV show,” said Noah Rasnik, also visiting from San Diego. “We’ve only seen it really on TV, ya know? We’ve seen it from a distance, but never really up close and personal.”

Neighbors who live in the complex said crime seems to be more and more prevalent.

“I had somebody drop off a stolen vehicle in my parking lot down there,” said Chasity Perdue, who has lived in the complex for around three years. “We actually spent $1,000 on cameras just to put outside of our apartment.”

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on possible suspects.

